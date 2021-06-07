Teacher's Pet: How to teach a 'soft mouth' for treat-taking

Hand-feeding our dogs using their kibble or treats can be an excellent way to form and strengthen our bond with them, establish leadership and teach all manner of tricks and general behavior.
Some dogs take treats very gently, while others tend to be a bit “sharky.” In some cases, owners are hesitant to hand-deliver treats at all, due to the snappy style their dog uses to take those treats. To help your dog learn to take treats gently, work on an “Easy” cue. This in turn will allow you to use food as a reinforcer in various situations, the benefits of which are almost limitless in the long run.
To teach the “Easy” cue, bring your treat to your dog’s mouth with your fingers closed around it. If she takes the treat with uncomfortable pressure from her teeth, say “Ouch!” and remove your hand with treat still in your fingertips. Then bring it back and say “Easy!” as you move your hand closer again with treat. If she puts her mouth on your fingers gently, release the treat into her mouth and praise calmly. If she is rough again, repeat the “Ouch!” and remove the treat.
Avoid holding the treat up above a dog’s head or out in front of your chest when training, as this will often prompt the dog to jump up toward the treat in order to reach it. Instead, bring the treat right down to the dog’s level and right to his mouth with smooth confidence, ready to withdraw it if you feel too much pressure from his teeth and to deliver it only when he uses a gentle mouth to take it.
Some pet parents choose to toss the treat instead of hand-delivering it, and this works fine for easy treat deliveries around the house but can make some training situations more difficult when we are looking for calm behavior from our dog overall, because leaping for the treat may keep him in a more agitated or energetic state, which may sometimes be counterproductive. Another strategy is to use an open palm to deliver the treat rather than pinched fingers, but taking the time to teach a gentle mouth for treat-taking can be preferable in the long run.
If your dog is possessive or aggressive around treats or hand-delivered food, contact a certified applied animal behaviorist or veterinary behaviorist for help before carrying out these training exercises.
Megan Maxwell is a certified applied animal behaviorist. Volume may prohibit individual replies to emails. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.