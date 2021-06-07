Teacher's Pet: How to teach a 'soft mouth' for treat-taking

Hand-feeding our dogs using their kibble or treats can be an excellent way to form and strengthen our bond with them, establish leadership and teach all manner of tricks and general behavior.

Some dogs take treats very gently, while others tend to be a bit “sharky.” In some cases, owners are hesitant to hand-deliver treats at all, due to the snappy style their dog uses to take those treats. To help your dog learn to take treats gently, work on an “Easy” cue. This in turn will allow you to use food as a reinforcer in various situations, the benefits of which are almost limitless in the long run.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To teach the “Easy” cue, bring your treat to your dog’s mouth with your fingers closed around it. If she takes the treat with uncomfortable pressure from her teeth, say “Ouch!” and remove your hand with treat still in your fingertips. Then bring it back and say “Easy!” as you move your hand closer again with treat. If she puts her mouth on your fingers gently, release the treat into her mouth and praise calmly. If she is rough again, repeat the “Ouch!” and remove the treat.