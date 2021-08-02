Teacher's Pet: Navigating a dog park

During the warm days of summer, many of us find ourselves searching for ways to spend more time outdoors with our dogs.
One seemingly obvious choice might be the local dog park, but this option is not the best one for every dog, and there are some dogs who should avoid the dog park altogether.
I’ve mentioned before some of the problems with dog parks as seen through the eyes of an animal behaviorist, and I will elaborate on these here and review some tips for how best to use a dog park if you do decide to visit.
One of the biggest concerns I have as an animal behaviorist observing dog parks is the level and frequency of stressful interactions between dogs. We all imagine that the dog park is a place where dogs can run free, chasing balls, tumbling merrily together and burning all that energy in order to make them better dogs at home.
While all of this certainly can happen for some dogs, I too often observe dogs who are humping, snarling, posturing, hiding or fighting. In extreme cases, dogs have been injured and even killed by other dogs at dog parks.
But what is more common is that dogs encounter other dogs who are not well socialized, not appropriate in their play or greeting styles and not well-controlled by their owners.
In addition, many owners seem not even to notice when their dogs are either being a bully or being bullied at the dog park, as they chat with each other or look at their phones, oblivious to their dog’s stress or aggression.
So what should you consider if you decide to use your local dog park?
First, read carefully and abide by the rules clearly posted at each dog park. Your dog should be fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and in good health before you ever bring him or her into a dog park.
Your dog also should be well-behaved around other dogs, either neutral or friendly, and certainly not with any history of dog-directed aggression or dog fights.
Your dog should be friendly and at ease with new people, enough that any person in the dog park who might suddenly reach down to pet your dog or interact with her will not be snapped at, growled at, lunged at or bitten.
If your dog has never encountered other dogs or people, the dog park is not the place to test out his reactions. Instead, work on leashed and controlled encounters with people or dogs well before giving the dog park a try.
If your own dog meets these requirements, she may be ready for a dog park — except that other dogs may not be as ready as yours!
To get a sense of the “scene” at the dog park, you should always plan to arrive early to observe the dog interactions already happening inside the fenced area.
Avoid going into the dog park if you observe any dogs showing aggression (snarling, snapping, persistent stiff posturing over other dogs, fighting with loud vocalizations) or any dogs that are persistently humping other dogs.
There are no socialization or exercise benefits that would outweigh the costs of having your dog be the victim of dog aggression.
While observing from outside the fence, watch other dogs coming into the dog park. The arrival of a new dog typically results in many dogs running up to the entrance and “mobbing” the newly arrived dog, and this can be highly stressful for all dogs involved, especially the newcomer.
I have seen many dog fights break out during those initial moments when a new dog has come into the dog park and other dogs are circling, sniffing or jumping on that dog or each other. If you see a mobbing effect when other dogs enter the dog park, do not bring your dog into the park.
If you have the time to talk to the other dog guardians there, you can get more information about their dogs, but this can be socially awkward for some people and some owners cannot give accurate representations or descriptions of their dogs’ behavior, so relying on other owners’ reports doesn’t always provide for reliable expectations.
If all the dogs seem to be enjoying each other’s company, and are relaxed or indifferent to other dogs coming into the park, and you and your dog are interested in exploring the dog park, then go on in and give it a try.
If in doubt, just move along. Walk your dog on trails, sidewalks or greenways instead. Your dog loves to spend time with you (in most cases) and will appreciate the opportunity to move, sniff and explore the world by your side. Next month, I will discuss some alternative ways to burn your dog’s energy and provide enrichment if the dog park is not for you.
Megan Maxwell is a certified applied animal behaviorist. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.