Teacher's Pet: Navigating a dog park

There are no socialization or exercise benefits that would outweigh the costs of having your dog be the victim of dog aggression.

While observing from outside the fence, watch other dogs coming into the dog park. The arrival of a new dog typically results in many dogs running up to the entrance and “mobbing” the newly arrived dog, and this can be highly stressful for all dogs involved, especially the newcomer.

I have seen many dog fights break out during those initial moments when a new dog has come into the dog park and other dogs are circling, sniffing or jumping on that dog or each other. If you see a mobbing effect when other dogs enter the dog park, do not bring your dog into the park.

If you have the time to talk to the other dog guardians there, you can get more information about their dogs, but this can be socially awkward for some people and some owners cannot give accurate representations or descriptions of their dogs’ behavior, so relying on other owners’ reports doesn’t always provide for reliable expectations.

If all the dogs seem to be enjoying each other’s company, and are relaxed or indifferent to other dogs coming into the park, and you and your dog are interested in exploring the dog park, then go on in and give it a try.

If in doubt, just move along. Walk your dog on trails, sidewalks or greenways instead. Your dog loves to spend time with you (in most cases) and will appreciate the opportunity to move, sniff and explore the world by your side. Next month, I will discuss some alternative ways to burn your dog’s energy and provide enrichment if the dog park is not for you.

Megan Maxwell is a certified applied animal behaviorist. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.