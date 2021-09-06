Teacher's Pet: Not keen on the dog park? Here are some alternatives

Once your dog has learned some basic leash manners, you should plan to walk her regularly in your neighborhood or other areas. Be sure to bring water and treats on your walks so that you can work on new skills or reinforce previously learned skills in public. One of the best cues to work on while on walks is a basic name cue. Simply call your dog’s name every once in a while and if she looks at you, praise her and give her a treat from your pocket to reward this. You also can work on sit/stays or down/stays in the presence of distractions such as bicyclists, vehicles, children or other animals. Keep these stays short in duration, and work at a distance from these stimuli at first so that your dog gets it right (that is, earns praise and treat for holding the stay) most of the time while training.