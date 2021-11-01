Teachers Pet: Using your attention as reinforcement

What does this mean for our regular interactions with our dogs? It often means that whatever the dog is doing when we give her lots of positive attention, we are likely to reinforce this behavior, making it more likely to occur again in the future.

For example, when our dog runs to us when we get home from work and we kneel down and shower her with hugs and pets, she is more likely to run to us after work in the same way the next day and the next.

When she jumps on us, and we hug her, we are making it more likely that she will jump on us in the future. What it also means is that even when we don’t intend to reinforce a certain response, such as jumping, we may unintentionally do so anyway.

So when our dog jumps on us and we push her back or scold her, we must consider whether that form of attention might still be sufficiently positively reinforcing that it could serve to strengthen or maintain that jumping.

We’ve all heard that even negative attention is still attention, in parental advice and pet-rearing advice, and this can be true in cases where the dog is so motivated by interactions with us that even our attempts to be disciplinary or off-putting keep the behavior happening because we are still providing lots of attention as we try to curb or change behavior.