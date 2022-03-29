 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Proposals accepted for 2022 Recreational Trails Program grants

  • 0

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is requesting proposals for $1.5 million in Recreational Trails Program grants from March 28 until May 26.

A virtual informational session and application workshop will be offered on Wednesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. Those interested in the workshop should visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/trailfnd to register and find the grant program manual, application materials and applicant resources. After registering for the workshop, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Recreational Trails Program is a federal 80%-20% matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities, including land acquisition for trail projects. Requests must be for a minimum of $50,000, with a minimum total project cost of $62,500. Grantees must be able to fund 100% of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements.

Eligible applicants include:

People are also reading…

  • Counties, cities and towns
  • Park and recreation authorities
  • Tribal governments
  • State agencies
  • Federal agencies
  • Nonprofit organizations with support from a governmental body

Applications will be due via email no later than May 26 at 4 p.m.

Funding for the Recreational Trails Program is made possible through the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program is administered by the Federal Highway Administration. Federal law under 23 U.S. Code section 206 mandates that 30% of available funding be used for motorized recreational trails, 30% be used for non-motorized recreational trails and 40% be used for multiple-use trails. 

For additional information, contact the DCR Recreation Grants Team via email at recreationgrants@dcr.virginia.gov.

- Submitted by Emi Endo 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winning pie offers a taste of culture

Winning pie offers a taste of culture

The second annual YMCA at Virginia Tech’s “Try Y’s Pi” contest took place on March 14 (3/14, also known as “Pi Day”) in partnership with Our D…

High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case

High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving the Navy a freer hand determining what job assignments it gives to 35 sailors who sued after refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Watch Now: Related Video

Alopecia: What you need to know about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair condition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert