Proposals accepted for 2022 Recreational Trails Program grants

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is requesting proposals for $1.5 million in Recreational Trails Program grants from March 28 until May 26.

A virtual informational session and application workshop will be offered on Wednesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. Those interested in the workshop should visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/trailfnd to register and find the grant program manual, application materials and applicant resources. After registering for the workshop, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Recreational Trails Program is a federal 80%-20% matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities, including land acquisition for trail projects. Requests must be for a minimum of $50,000, with a minimum total project cost of $62,500. Grantees must be able to fund 100% of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements.

Eligible applicants include:

Counties, cities and towns

Park and recreation authorities

Tribal governments

State agencies

Federal agencies

Nonprofit organizations with support from a governmental body

Applications will be due via email no later than May 26 at 4 p.m.

Funding for the Recreational Trails Program is made possible through the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program is administered by the Federal Highway Administration. Federal law under 23 U.S. Code section 206 mandates that 30% of available funding be used for motorized recreational trails, 30% be used for non-motorized recreational trails and 40% be used for multiple-use trails.

For additional information, contact the DCR Recreation Grants Team via email at recreationgrants@dcr.virginia.gov.

- Submitted by Emi Endo