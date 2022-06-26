Pulaski County awards scholarship to Puckett

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and county administration continues to fulfill their priority of fostering local leadership development and bolstering service to the community through the personal sponsorship of their Lead Through Service Scholarship. This year’s recipient is Gwendolyn Puckett.

“It is important that we directly invest in developing our next generation of local leaders and cultivate a mindset in our youth of continued service back to their community,” said County Administrator Jonathan D. Sweet. “The future of our county rests in the hands of these young developing local leaders, that will return to Pulaski County and one day serve as our teachers, our nurses, our business leaders, our entrepreneurs and our workforce that carries our community forward.”

The competitive and most coveted local scholarship is awarded to a graduating Pulaski County High School student who demonstrates leadership through serving their community and plans to continue to contribute to the community upon completion of their formal education. The annual scholarship is in the amount of $2,500 and can be utilized at any two- or four-year institution or technical degree program.

“I am honored to contribute to this scholarship and more importantly the cause of investing in our county’s future leadership,” said Laura W. Walters, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “This is an excellent way to help raise up future leaders and instill in them a better appreciation and value of service to their community. We can all help to develop future public servants by encouraging their volunteerism, offering them opportunities to serve their community, and by investing in them through education.”

The annual competitive scholarship is funded personally by each individual member of the board of supervisors as well as the county administrator, assistant county administrator and certain county staff who share in the vision of local leadership development. There are no taxpayer monies involved with this scholarship and contributions are entirely voluntary.

Previous Lead Through Service Scholarship recipients are Breanna Lytton, 2019; Jaelyn Szerokman, 2020; Alex Turner, 2021; and Ashlyn Kirtner, 2021. The scholarship has provided more than $18,000 in grant awards to graduating seniors of Pulaski County High School since its inception in 2019.

- Submitted by Ashley Edmunds