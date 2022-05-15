Pulaski County Public Schools celebrates school lunch heroes

Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies and offering service with a smile, Pulaski County nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, Pulaski County Public Schools celebrated School Lunch Hero Day recently.
This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by the School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.
Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats. Our nutrition team serves meals not only for breakfast and lunch but also snacks and suppers to many of our students who are on the school campus after the regular school day ends.
“Summer is near, and that provides another opportunity for us to provide meals to all children/students through the Summer Food Service Program,” said Ethelene Sadler, PCPS Director of School Nutrition. “We appreciate the community for all the positive response during the pandemic, and the gratitude you express to our school nutrition team for the essential service provided by them every school day.”
The School Nutrition Association is a national, nonprofit professional organization representing more than 55,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. Founded in 1946, SNA and its members are dedicated to making healthy school meals and nutrition education available to all students.
To find out more about today’s school meals, visit www.schoolnutrition.org/SchoolMeals.
— Submitted by David Gravely