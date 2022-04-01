Pulaski County to hold county-wide cleanup April 9

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is renewing its litter cleanup campaign, asking civic groups, churches, businesses and individuals to participate in a yearlong Adopt-A-Spot Campaign to assist in keeping our county beautiful by picking up trash and litter.

A county-wide cleanup on Saturday, April 9, will kick off the campaign. Supervisors will be giving out bags, gloves, vests, etc. for use in litter pickup from 9 to 11 a. m. at the following sites:

Ingles District: Snowville Ruritan, 4867 Lead Mine Road, Hiwassee; Walmart, 5225 Alexander Road, Dublin

Cloyd District: Walmart, 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd., Fairlawn

Draper District: Draper Park, 3165 Old Greenbrier Road, Draper

Massie District: Magic Mart Plaza, 1000 Memorial Drive, Pulaski

Robinson District: Loving Field, Loving Field Road, Pulaski

The process is simple. Bags of trash can be left on the road where picked up or put out with weekly trash collection for PSA to pick up.

Participants are requested to post their picture along with trash bags and items picked up to social media on the Clean Community Facebook page, using the hashtag #cleancommunitycouncil, #cleanup, #pulaskicountyis to help us account for results. Results are also requested to be emailed to Cheryl Farris at cfarris@pulaskicounty.org to be counted. Certificates will be awarded to all who participate and turn in their contact information.

Groups and individuals will be offered the opportunity to “adopt a spot” and keep that spot, road, neighborhood, etc. clean for a year. Those who volunteer to participate will receive an Adopt-A-Spot sign to put up at their spot or area with their name or logo.

At the end of the campaign, there will be a first, second and third prize of $750, $500 and $250 awarded to those who have collected the greatest amount of trash. Certificates of appreciation will also be presented to all individuals and/or groups that participate and submit contact information. If individuals are tracking their community service, they can submit hours to be listed on their personalized certificate.

Adopt-A-Spot locations will be renewed on an annual basis. For those who participated last year, please consider picking up your spot if you have not done so recently. Do not forget to let us know the number of bags and items you have collected so we can give you credit and your certificate. Please email your totals and results for 2021 to Cheryl Farris cfarris@pulaskicounty.org or call her at 980-7705 to be counted.

The deadline for notification for the past year is Friday, April 8. Also, please confirm whether you will or will not keep your spot for 2022. Participants are requested to post pictures along with bags and items picked up to social media. 2021 participants will be recognized with awards given at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

Pulaski County will provide bags, gloves and vests to groups for use at any time. These will be available along with the Adopt-A-Spot signs at the County Administration Office. If you would like to participate but do not have a site in mind, Pulaski County will provide suggestions. Cheryl Farris will be the contact at cfarris@pulaskicounty.org or 980-7705; or Laura Walters, lwalters@pulaskicounty.org or 230-6272.

- Submitted by Ashley Edmonds