Pulaski County's Adopt-A-Spot efforts seeing results

On April 9, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors kicked off the second year of their Adopt-A-Spot campaign by distributing cleanup supplies and picking up litter in their respective districts. More than 70 bags were given out, and 53 bags of trash, 23 tires, one lawnmower, one bucket, four signs and a television were reported collected on kickoff day. In the past month, citizens and groups have picked up 272 bags.

The board of supervisors would like to thank all who participated in the kickoff event as well as those who continue with efforts to keep our county beautiful by picking up trash and litter. The board would like to express its gratitude to Cub Scout Pack 742, Scout Troop 158-G and the Americares volunteers who have been cleaning up in Pulaski over the past month.

It is not too late to Adopt-A-Spot! Those who volunteer to participate will receive an Adopt-A-Spot sign to put up at their spot or area with their name or logo. Pulaski County will provide bags, gloves and vests to groups for use at any time. These will be available along with the Adopt-A-Spot signs at the County Administration office.

At the end of the campaign, there will be prizes awarded to those who have collected the greatest amount of trash. Certificates of appreciation will also be presented to all individuals and/or groups that participate and submit contact information.

If you would like to participate but do not have a site in mind, Pulaski County will provide suggestions. Contact Cheryl Farris at cfarris@pulaskicounty.org or 980-7705; or Laura Walters at lwalters@pulaskicounty.org or 230-6272 for further details.

- Submitted by Ashley Edmonds