Pulaski relaunches lifesaver program

Pulaski Police Department is excited to relaunch our Project Lifesaver program for the residents of the town of Pulaski. This will be a free service offered to individuals (and their caretakers) that will help us locate them should they wander off.

Project Lifesaver was founded in Chesapeake in 1999 after several individuals saw the need for services to locate persons who wander off. The concept for the tracking device was that a missing human could be tracked much like biologists track animals in the wild. In 1999, many patients with neurological disorders were not found in time when they wandered off, and thus Project Lifesaver was born.

Project Lifesaver today is used by 1,646 member agencies. An agency can track a wandering person by relying on a unique radio frequency that the patient will have on his or her person utilizing a transmitter. Each transmitter is attached to the patient via an arm band and allows the agency to use a special receiver to locate that arm band, its special frequency, and the patient wearing it. In most cases, the agency has the ability with Project Lifesaver equipment to locate a wandering person within 30 minutes of arriving to the last location the individual was observed.

Individuals and their caretakers who are eligible for the service include Alzheimer’s (dementia) patients, Down Syndrome individuals, autistic persons, and those who suffer from a traumatic brain injury.

Since the program is being offered free to individuals who need it, Pulaski Police Department is accepting donations toward the cost of equipment. At this time, we have enough transmitters and arm bands for seven people, and only two receivers. We would like to purchase at least one more receiver and more transmitters to ensure that we are able to quickly locate any and all individuals who may need the service.

If you would like information on how to sign up or would like to see how the program will work, please contact Community Resource Specialist Sonia Ramsey at 994-8676 or sramsey@pulaskitown.org.

- Submitted by Sonia Ramsey