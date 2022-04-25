 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pulaski relaunches lifesaver program

  • 0

Pulaski Police Department is excited to relaunch our Project Lifesaver program for the residents of the town of Pulaski. This will be a free service offered to individuals (and their caretakers) that will help us locate them should they wander off.

Project Lifesaver was founded in Chesapeake in 1999 after several individuals saw the need for services to locate persons who wander off. The concept for the tracking device was that a missing human could be tracked much like biologists track animals in the wild. In 1999, many patients with neurological disorders were not found in time when they wandered off, and thus Project Lifesaver was born.

Project Lifesaver today is used by 1,646 member agencies. An agency can track a wandering person by relying on a unique radio frequency that the patient will have on his or her person utilizing a transmitter. Each transmitter is attached to the patient via an arm band and allows the agency to use a special receiver to locate that arm band, its special frequency, and the patient wearing it. In most cases, the agency has the ability with Project Lifesaver equipment to locate a wandering person within 30 minutes of arriving to the last location the individual was observed.

People are also reading…

Individuals and their caretakers who are eligible for the service include Alzheimer’s (dementia) patients, Down Syndrome individuals, autistic persons, and those who suffer from a traumatic brain injury. 

Since the program is being offered free to individuals who need it, Pulaski Police Department is accepting donations toward the cost of equipment. At this time, we have enough transmitters and arm bands for seven people, and only two receivers. We would like to purchase at least one more receiver and more transmitters to ensure that we are able to quickly locate any and all individuals who may need the service.

If you would like information on how to sign up or would like to see how the program will work, please contact Community Resource Specialist Sonia Ramsey at 994-8676 or sramsey@pulaskitown.org.

- Submitted by Sonia Ramsey 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

President Joe Biden’s administration has been working for months to prepare people to rethink their personal risk calculations as the nation gets used to the idea of living with an endemic COVID-19. That measured approach disappeared abruptly after a federal judge threw out a federal requirement to mask up when using mass transit. The ruling adds to the administration’s messaging challenges as it tries to move past the virus in the leadup to midterm elections. The Biden administration is accelerating its efforts to provide the best advice for millions making their own personal safety decisions on the still-dangerous pandemic. It’s both a public health imperative and an important shift in emphasis for Biden’s political future.

Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state. Elizabeth is expected to spend Thursday at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal sanctuary where she also spent her first Christmas since Philip’s death in April 2021. This birthday comes during the queen’s platinum jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne. While Thursday will be low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official birthday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways to fight inflammation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert