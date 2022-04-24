 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quilt museum fundraiser coming May 7

Members of The Quilting Party of Blacksburg are hosting a fundraiser on behalf of the Virginia Quilt Museum on Saturday, May 7. The “Virginia Quilt Stash Blast” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at 380 Arbor Way in Christiansburg.

Stash Blasts are a great way for quilters to complete the color diversity of their fabric inventory or just boost their supplies in general. Material will be sold for $9 per pound. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted at the Stash Blast.

As the official quilt museum of the commonwealth, the mission of the Virginia Quilt Museum is to cultivate and preserve the quilting arts in Virginia. Founded in 1995 and located in downtown Harrisonburg, the museum has three floors of gallery space where historical, modern, art and traditional quilts are exhibited simultaneously, allowing visitors the opportunity to explore the variety of styles, techniques, themes and artistry. The museum also offers a range of programs and events, such as beginning quilting classes, lectures on historical quilts, and workshops where you make a table runner or mini quilt.

You can help support the Virginia Quilt Museum by donating 100% cotton quilting fabrics for the Stash Blast, shopping at the event, volunteering or doing all three!

For more information, contact Paula Golden via the website www.paulagolden.com.

- Submitted by Paula Golden

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

