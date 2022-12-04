Brothers rack up medals in summer swim meet

Three Wright brothers, all originally from Blacksburg, and charter members of the Blacksburg Swim Team, swam in the United States Masters Swimming Summer National Championship meet held in Richmond in August.

They swam in 13 events, placing in the top 10, and winning medals in 11 of the events.

All three swam the 400 IM, and the 200 fly. Bob and David swam the 1500 free and the 400 free. Gary also did the 200 breaststroke, David the 100 fly, and the Bob the 200 free.

Swimming, as the only members present, for the Doc swim team, they earned 45 points and placed 52nd of 187 men’s teams in the meet.

All three were athletes for Virginia Tech. Gary wrestled, David ran track, and Bob swam. Go Hokies!

- Submitted by David Wright