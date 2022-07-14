Club nests bird info in school backpacks

The Roanoke Valley Bird Club has donated more than a dozen backpack kits to local libraries. The goal: to make bird-watching, aka birding, more accessible.

Each library received multiple backpacks, which will be available for checkout within the next few weeks at the Salem Public Library and libraries in the Roanoke County, Roanoke and Botetourt County library systems.

Each backpack kit includes binoculars, a bird guide, a backyard birding information brochure and a booklet the club prepared.

The bird club and its members, the participating libraries and the Friends of the Roanoke County Library contributed money to make the project possible. The club's Birding Backpack Committee members — including Robin Austin, Carol Whiteside, Mary Harshfeld and Maxine Fraade — led the effort.

Fraade saw similar kits at another library while on vacation and was inspired to bring the idea home. She said the real goal is to make bird-watching accessible to people who, for whatever reason, may not have had the opportunity to try it before.

"The best way to get started in birding is to go out with an experienced birder — someone who's done it before and can kind of give you tips, telling you where to look," Fraade said. "The Roanoke Valley Bird Club offers birding walks. They are open to everyone. … All activities of the bird club are free."

Club members urged any interested community members to get involved, which is as easy as going to roanokevalleybirdclub.com.

The club's president, Kent Davis, said bird-watching has become more popular in recent years.

"When COVID hit, everybody was locked down and … our membership just started going up and up and up," Davis said.

Online resources such as eBird.org also spread the hobby, as have apps including Merlin Bird ID by Cornell Lab, which helps identify birds by sight and sound. Those are some of the free resources listed in the club booklet that members placed in each birding backpack. The booklets feature information about the club, local birding hot spots and how to get children involved in birding.

However, Davis and Fraade had a warning for any newcomers.

"Just one word of caution: birding can be addictive," Davis said, chuckling. "… If you're on a field trip you'll see this guy, he's over here looking at all these butterflies. You learn about butterflies and then we've got tree people who know all about all the different trees and wildflowers. Then there's this one crazy guy turning over rocks trying to find snakes and lizards and all the amphibians."

Fraade smiled.

"It's a slippery slope," she said.