Downtown Blacksburg Inc. has selected the design for this year’s Steppin’ Out T-shirt. The winning illustration was created by Natalie Green, a Blacksburg High School sophomore who hopes to study graphic design in college.

The Steppin’ Out T-shirt has become an annual collector’s item, and the design contest is part of the tradition! The festival committee received several submissions for 2023 and ultimately chose a creative yet timeless interpretation of Blacksburg’s favorite summer festival.

Steppin’ Out will take place Aug. 4-5 in downtown Blacksburg and will feature more than 250 artists and crafts people from throughout the United States, as well as a sidewalk sale and festival foods provided by downtown merchants, and three stages of live entertainment!

The 2023 T-shirt will be available for purchase in early June from Fringe Benefit, New River Art & Fiber, Atlantic Union Bank's North Main location and Blacksburg Hardware, and at the festival information booth in August.

For more information about Steppin’ Out, or to be a sponsor or volunteer, go to www.blacksburgsteppinout.com.

- The Roanoke Times