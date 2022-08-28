Friends of New River Trail receives grant for project

Ivanhoe is a scenic and historic place. This mountain hamlet southeast of Wytheville is nestled in the ancient Appalachian Mountains, North America’s oldest mountain range. It hugs the banks of the New River, one of the world’s oldest rivers. It was also once home to vibrant mining and mineral extraction of lead, zinc, iron ore and limestone.

Today, however, Ivanhoe is for the birds.

A collaborative partnership including New River Trail State Park, The Virginia Outdoors Foundation and the nonprofit Friends of New River Trail is developing a 48-acre area near the Ivanhoe trestle over the New River as a birding and wildlife watching area. Thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation to the Friends of New River Trail, about 2 miles of trail, much of it accessible to the mobility impaired, is being constructed.

The area has been monitored by local volunteers who have identified 179 species of birds over the past decade. The project will include installation of interpretive signage about the habitat and species that visit the area, as well as Blue Bird and Kestrel boxes that will be monitored by volunteers. Several benches and a small program area that will connect to the New River Trail by a hardened gravel path suitable for mobility devices are planned for the project.

The New River Trail is one of America’s premier rail-trails. It was designated a National Recreational Trail in 2002 by the U.S. Department of Interior. Between 850,000 and 1 million annual visits to the park routinely make it among the top-visited Virginia State Parks. According to a 2020 report by the Institute for Service Research headquartered in Virginia Beach, the park is responsible for creating 357 jobs and generates $26.3 million in visitor spending.

The 57-mile New River Trail is owned and operated by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Division of State Parks. The northern terminus of the trail is in the Town of Pulaski and it travels south through Pulaski, Wythe, Carroll and Grayson Counties on its way to the southern terminus in the city of Galax. The trail provides scenic views of the New River for more than 40 miles as well as many other streams, including Chestnut Creek and the Chestnut Creek Falls.

The Virginia Outdoors Foundation was established by the Virginia General Assembly in 1966 to preserve the natural, scenic, historic, scientific, open-space and recreational areas of the commonwealth. To learn more, visit https://www.vof.org.

The Friends of New River Trail promotes stewardship and volunteerism on projects associated with the New River Trail. To learn more, visit https://friendsofnrt.com.

- Submitted by Joe Elton