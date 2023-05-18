The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg is hosting its 21st Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 3, at Auburn Hills Country Club in Riner. The day gets underway with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and consists of four- person Captain’s Choice teams.

The cost to participate is $90 per player and $360 per team. Lunch and prizes are provided. Team captains should submit player names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses to Missy Wickline at mwickline@moog.com.

Organizers are also looking for sponsors to support this signature fundraiser. Hole sponsorship levels are as follows:

$100: Single-hole sponsor

$150: Three-hole sponsor

$200: Nine-hole sponsor

$250: 12-hole sponsor

$300: 18-hole sponsor

$500: Event Sponsor

The higher the sponsorship level, the more visibility / publicity for your business. Sponsors should provide sponsor name, dollar level, and details/artwork for signage and publications.

For registration forms or additional details on how you can support or sponsor this event, please contact Miranda Layne at 540-392-0657 or mlayne@moog.com.

The club appreciates the support shown by event and multi-hole sponsors for the 2022 tournament including: MOOG, Green Valley Builders, Poly Scientific Employees Federal Credit Union, M&T Development (Marty Muscatello), McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg Pharmacy, Castle Rock Insurance-Bill Davis, Ewing Builders, InMotion, Shear Artistry, Ameriprise Financial Radford and Next Home NRV. Thanks also go to last year’s single-hole sponsors: Blacksburg True Value Hardware, Brown Insurance, State Farm-Chris Turman, National Bank of Blacksburg, Edward Jones, Clinton’s Transfer & Storage and Mike Eggleston with Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors.

As with the club’s annual Brunswick Stew fundraiser, monies raised from the golf tournament are used for service activities such as food pantries for pre-K students at two schools, ID kits for newborn and young children, books for preschoolers in 10 classes, social services child abuse and foster care, Montgomery County Christmas Store, Scouts BSA, Boys & Girls State, Boys & Girls Club, Salvation Army, Micah’s Backpack, NRV Cares and the Women’s Resource Center.

- The Roanoke Times