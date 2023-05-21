The Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club will hold the annual Lions on the Lake event on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Claytor Lake State Park, Shelter 2.

Blind and visually impaired people of all ages are invited to come out for boat rides, snacks and fun. Families, friends and Lions who might assist with transportation are all welcome. Participants may bring games, musical instruments, etc. to help enjoy the day. The park entrance fee will be waived for Lions on the Lake participants.

Lions on the Lake will be held if there are light off-and-on showers, but heavy rain or thunder will cancel the event, and there is no rain date.

Organizers need to plan for the number of life jackets and amount of food needed, so please RSVP by June 12.

For more information about Lions on the Lake or to sign up, please contact Suzanne Ament at seament@radford.edu or 540-381-0963.

For information and directions to Claytor Lake State park, go to http://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/claytor-lake#general_information or www.stateparks.com/claytor_lake.html.

