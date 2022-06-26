 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New class graduates from Master Naturalist program

  • 0
062622-roa-nr-nrvvmn-p01

New River Valley Chapter, Virginia Master Naturalists, spring 2022 program graduates (standing, from left): Bob Devereaux, Emily Piontek, Caleb O’Brien, Sharon Simon, Dora Butler, Isabelle Porter, Kathy O’Neill, Nicole Hersch, Kathleen Armstrong, Ginny Williams, Janice and John Woodward. (Not pictured: Grant Euen, Reilly Henson, Nancy Manzer, Sam Nolan, Mark Soukup, Rick Van Noy.) Seated is Dianna Bridges, chapter training coordinator for the past ten years. At the graduation ceremony, the class presented her with a framed watercolor painting of Sinking Creek.

 Courtesy Dianna Bridges

The New River Valley Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists graduated 19 new students on June 11, following a four-month training program. The program, which began in January, combined both online Zoom classes and in-person classes at the Blacksburg Community Center. Field trips focusing on plant and tree identification, bird observation and stream monitoring gave students the opportunity for hands-on field experience as well.

Members of the New River Valley Chapter have volunteered since 2007 in many local projects, including invasive plant removal in Stadium Woods on the Virginia Tech campus and monitoring bluebird boxes at several Blacksburg schools and the Corporate Research Center. Members have monitored trails at Falls Ridge and Smithfield Plantation, maintained pollinator gardens at Pandapas Pond, SEEDS and Warm Hearth, and participated in citizen science projects such as stream monitoring for the Virginia Save Our Streams initiative, wildlife mapping and recording activity in local vernal pools.

Two of the students, Dora Butler and Sharon Simon, also became certified as Izaak Walton League’s Save Our Streams monitors at the same time this spring.

People are also reading…

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists New River Valley chapter, visit https://sites.google.com/site/nrvmasternaturalist/. You can sign up to join us in the fall for chapter meetings.

- Submitted by Dianna Bridges

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert