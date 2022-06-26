New class graduates from Master Naturalist program

The New River Valley Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists graduated 19 new students on June 11, following a four-month training program. The program, which began in January, combined both online Zoom classes and in-person classes at the Blacksburg Community Center. Field trips focusing on plant and tree identification, bird observation and stream monitoring gave students the opportunity for hands-on field experience as well.

Members of the New River Valley Chapter have volunteered since 2007 in many local projects, including invasive plant removal in Stadium Woods on the Virginia Tech campus and monitoring bluebird boxes at several Blacksburg schools and the Corporate Research Center. Members have monitored trails at Falls Ridge and Smithfield Plantation, maintained pollinator gardens at Pandapas Pond, SEEDS and Warm Hearth, and participated in citizen science projects such as stream monitoring for the Virginia Save Our Streams initiative, wildlife mapping and recording activity in local vernal pools.

Two of the students, Dora Butler and Sharon Simon, also became certified as Izaak Walton League’s Save Our Streams monitors at the same time this spring.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists New River Valley chapter, visit https://sites.google.com/site/nrvmasternaturalist/. You can sign up to join us in the fall for chapter meetings.

- Submitted by Dianna Bridges