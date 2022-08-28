New River Trail Challenge brings triathlon to state park on Sept. 17

The New River Trail Challenge, one of the commonwealth’s longest-running triathlons, returns to the area on Saturday, Sept. 17 — part of the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series.

This three-stage race consists of a 40-mile mountain bike ride, a 12-mile kayak trip, and a 13.1-mile run.

The challenge kicks off with the bike ride, beginning at 8:15 a.m. at Foster Falls in the New River Trail State Park. Participants may compete solo or in relay teams of two or three. Because the course is relatively flat, it is considered suitable for beginning participants as well as those more experienced.

The fee for individual competitors is $85, or $190 for a team. The rate for collegiate participants is $75 and $160, respectively. Prices will increase after Sept. 9, according to the sign-up web page, but there is also a limit on the number of entrants, so early registration is encouraged.

In addition, participants should review the rules and guidelines, which include safety recommendations and other specifics. The complete list can be found at www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/document/nrtcrules.pdf.

The Virginia State Parks Adventure Series got underway in March with a schedule of 22 races spread across almost a dozen locations within the state park system. The series concludes Oct. 1.

“These events provide an opportunity for you to show off your outdoor skills,” said Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker in a news release. Competitors who entered multiple events in the series have a chance to win prizes, but all can enjoy checking out the various trails, bike paths and scenic waterways in Virginia’s state parks.

To register, and for additional information, go to the New River Trail Challenge website at www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/nrt-challenge.

- The Roanoke Times