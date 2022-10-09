NRCC to host bass fishing tournament fundraiser

New River Community College Educational Foundation is hosting the 2022 Big ACCE Bass Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, to support Access to Community College Education (ACCE) at NRCC for Pulaski County students.

The fishing tournament will be at Claytor Lake State Park with launch at 7:30 a.m. or first safe light. Registrants must check in at the state park boat launch site the morning of the tournament, prior to the start. Weigh-in will be held at 3 p.m.

The tournament registration fee is $100, with a 70% payback. Participants will be judged based on the weight of five total fish (including small, large and spotted bass). An additional prize of $500 will also be awarded for the biggest largemouth and smallmouth bass.

Online registration is available now through Oct. 13 at www.nr.edu/acce/bass.php. Paper registration forms are also available at Conrad Brothers Marine through Oct. 14. On-site registration will begin at 6 a.m. on tournament day.

Please note that parking at Claytor Lake State Park requires a $7 parking fee and $2 boat launch fee.

Sponsors for the 2022 tournament include Conrad Brothers Marine, Claytor Lake State Park, and Edward Jones Investments-Andy Owens.

All proceeds from the event support student tuition at NRCC through the ACCE program.

For more information about the tournament, contact the NRCC Educational Foundation at 540-674-3600, ext. 4516, or email Erika Tolbert at etolbert@nr.edu.

- Submitted by Jill Ross