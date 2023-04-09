Tracy Burlingame of Riner won the Radford Photo Club’s March challenge, "Street Photography," with her photo titled "McCraw's." She also tied for first place in the open category with a photo taken outside a beauty shop.

Linda Waggaman of Radford was the co-winner in the open category with a photo that just happened to be in a street setting.

“While trying to complete our assignment of street photography, I was taken by a view between two buildings in downtown Radford,” she said in a news announcement about the March contest. As club representative Susan Trulove explained via email, the fact that there were no people in the photo made it ineligible for the challenge.

The next meeting of the club will be Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. Becky Lattuca, director of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, will provide instruction on matting and framing photos. Attendees are invited to bring photos they would like to discuss how to frame for maximum impact, or those that are not a standard size.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events and outings are open to the public.

For more information, email Lucy Gilmore at lucyg.gilmore@gmail.com or Michele Borgarelli at mborgarelli@gmail.com.

- The Roanoke Times