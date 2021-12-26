 Skip to main content
Radford Photo Club announces winners of abstract photo challenge

Two entries tied in the Radford Photo Club’s recent abstract photo challenge. Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg won with an image of a fountain in Las Vegas taken at sunset. Linda Waggaman of Radford created an abstract image in her kitchen by adding cooking oil and food coloring to a pan of milk and making swirls in the pan with toothpicks to create an interesting design.

Borgarelli won the open theme contest with his photo of a rainbow over a windmill captured when he took a walk after a storm in Joshua Tree National Park in California.

The Radford Photo Club's next meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. Participants will be presented with four stations to test their photographic skills – portraiture, close-up, still life and black-and-white. The club is on Facebook – search for “Radford Photo Club.”

For more information, email trulovesusan@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove 

