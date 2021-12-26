Radford Photo Club announces winners of abstract photo challenge

Two entries tied in the Radford Photo Club’s recent abstract photo challenge. Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg won with an image of a fountain in Las Vegas taken at sunset. Linda Waggaman of Radford created an abstract image in her kitchen by adding cooking oil and food coloring to a pan of milk and making swirls in the pan with toothpicks to create an interesting design.

Borgarelli won the open theme contest with his photo of a rainbow over a windmill captured when he took a walk after a storm in Joshua Tree National Park in California.

The Radford Photo Club's next meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. Participants will be presented with four stations to test their photographic skills – portraiture, close-up, still life and black-and-white. The club is on Facebook – search for “Radford Photo Club.”

For more information, email trulovesusan@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove