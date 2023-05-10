The 16th Annual Ride of Silence is set to take place on Wednesday, May 17, in the city of Radford. Cyclists will gather at 6:30 p.m. at the Radford City Administrative Services Building at 10 Robertson St. to begin the slow-paced, 7-mile ride, which will end at the same location.

The Ride of Silence is held in honor of cyclists who have been injured or killed while biking on public roadways. Staged in communities all over the world, the event focuses attention on the dangers cyclists face and raises awareness of the need for better safety measures.

The event is open and accessible to cyclists of all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to wear helmets and other safety gear. There will be a police escort along the route.

For more information about the Ride of Silence, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/3181867088724505

- The Roanoke Times