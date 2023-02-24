The New River Valley Home Builders Association is excited to announce the opening of registration for the LEGO Home Building Contest taking place at the 2023 NRV Home Expo April 1-2 at the Christiansburg Rec Center. Kids ages 4-17 from throughout the New River Valley are invited to submit entries of their best custom home creation. The contest is sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust.

Best in Show winners will be chosen from among three age groups. Entries will be judged at the Home Expo by NRVHBA members. Each entry will receive scores based on Overall Design, Best Use of LEGO Elements and “Cool Factor” (overall creativity and originality). An award will also be given for the People’s Choice -- attendees at the NRV Home Expo will be invited to vote for their favorite entry. Each age group winner and the People’s Choice winner will receive a custom-made medal and a $50 gift card. Winners will be announced at the Home Expo on April 2.