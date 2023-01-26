Roanoke Valley Master Naturalists to hold basic training course

The Roanoke Valley chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists is accepting applications for its 2023 basic training course.

This 40-hour course starts Feb. 21, and will continue on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. until early June. Class meetings are set for Unity of Roanoke Valley, 3300 Green Ridge Road, Roanoke. Several Saturday field trips will be scheduled.

The basic training course is the first step to becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist. These volunteers then provide education, outreach and service for the management of natural resources and natural areas in their communities. The Roanoke chapter is one of more than two dozen across the state. Virginia Cooperative Extension and several other state agencies sponsor the program.

The fee to participate is $100. Class size is limited, and organizers advise prospective participants to submit applications no later than Feb. 12.

Instructions on joining and more information can be found at rvmasternaturalists.org/join.

— The Roanoke Times