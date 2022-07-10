 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thorn Spring announces additional tournament winners

Thorn Spring Golf Course held its annual Member-Member Tournament the weekend of June 25, with a format of two-man best-ball over two days of play. Day one scores were only separated by one stroke. Teammates Heth Viers and Mark Mills shot under par 67, while John Stevens and George Thompson posted a 68. Day two played out with slight rain showers that lifted with Viers and Mills shining bright with a 10-plus stroke lead over their closest opponents, giving them top honors and winning the tournament back-to-back two years running.

Other winners included:

First Flight – Bill Alexander and Ron Vaughn.

Second Flight – Korey Branch and Brett “Hollywood” Robinson.

In addition, Mark Mills is this year’s Thorn Spring Open winner.

- Submitted by Martha Thomas

