The YMCA at Virginia Tech invites area families to attend the 31st annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the field and tennis courts between Cassell Coliseum and the YMCA Lancaster House at 403 Washington St. in Blacksburg. All are welcome, and admission is free.

Healthy Kids Day is a national health-focused day for children, hosted at nearly 2,000 YMCAs across the country. According to a news release from the Y at VT, the primary goal of Healthy Kids Day is to encourage a sense of health and well-being -- especially that of children -- within the local community. The event features music, games, healthy snacks, crafts, and educational activities for families. Local organizations will also be on hand promoting various summer programs and activities for young people.

Among the Healthy Kids Day highlights are the Y’s Fabulous 4Miler beginning at 9 a.m. and a 1-mile Fun Run starting at 10:30 a.m. To register for either of these races, go to https://vtymca.org/healthy-kids-day/.

Free parking is available on campus during the weekend, including the nearby Owens Lot and the lots adjacent to the Washington Street tennis courts. Parents must check in with the YMCA volunteers at the registration desk when they arrive. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is April 30.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech is committed to the mission of advocating for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y and its programs and resources, go to vtymca.org.

