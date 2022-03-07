Registration open for CFNRV's GiveLocalNRV platform

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is pleased to announce the ninth annual giving day, GiveLocalNRV, on June 22.

GiveLocalNRV is a partnership to support online charitable giving to nonprofits serving the New River Valley.

The GiveLocalNRV (givelocalnrv.org) platform builds on the success of the foundation’s annual giving day, which has raised more than $2,100,000 for nonprofits across the NRV over the past seven years.

In 2021, the giving day raised more than $519,000 for 95 organizations, which was the largest giving day yet. Many organizations continue to utilize the platform year-round to raise funds though promotions such as Giving Tuesday, service events and monthly recurring gifts.

Registration is open for all NRV nonprofits to get started by setting up a free, easily customizable profile page with the platform partner, Mightycause. Organizations that are categorized as 501c3 by the IRS or those who work with a 501c3 as a fiscal agent may register to appear on GiveLocalNRV.

Those organizations that registered in prior years, will need to re-register for the 2022 event, but many of their settings will still be in place, making 2022 setup a breeze!

CFNRV Chief Executive Officer Jessica Wirgau said, “The 2021 annual online giving day was once again a record-breaking year! We are amazed by the hard work and creativity that nonprofits put into this day, and by the generosity of donors across the NRV. We are also grateful to the businesses that sponsor GiveLocalNRV to help us provide additional grant money to the participating nonprofits. This truly is a communitywide effort!”

The foundation will be broadly sharing exciting opportunities, news and more in the weeks and months to come. Those looking for other ways to get involved can keep an eye on the “Get Involved” page, sign up to receive email updates by filling out the form and selecting “GiveLocalNRV” at https://cfnrv.org/news-events/e-news/, and by following the foundation on social media @CFNRV on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

If you are a nonprofit looking to get registered on the platform, simply go to givelocalnrv.org and click “Register.” If you are a local business interested in sponsorship and publicity opportunities on the platform, please contact the foundation at cfnrv@cnrv.org.

- Submitted by Ashley Ege