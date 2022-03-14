Rescheduled Dialogue on Race is March 26

The 2022 Dialogue on Race Winter Summit will be held Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Christiansburg Middle School, located at 1205 Buffalo Drive.

This year’s summit will explore the topics of critical race theory and systemic racism. All are invited to register and take part in this event.

After several years of grassroots work, the first official summit was held January of 2013. Since then, hundreds of area residents have participated in the annual winter and summer summits, which bring the community together to encourage understanding through conversation.

The winter summit was rescheduled from Jan. 29 due to inclement weather at that time. Please note: Registrations for the previously planned event no longer apply!

For more information, and to register, go to https://www.dialogueonrace.info.

