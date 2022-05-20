RSVP awards scholarships

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Advisory Council Scholarship Committee reviewed six applications for this year’s $1,000 scholarship awards. They selected Riley King, a student from Christiansburg High School who will attend East Tennessee State University to pursue studies in nursing; and Lindsey Riddle, a student of Radford High School who will attend Radford University to pursue a degree in nursing.
A special thank you goes to the committee members who carefully reviewed the applications this year.
