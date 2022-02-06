RSVP delivers Supplies for Seniors

RSVP’s 14th Annual Supplies for Seniors project was conducted in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service initiative.

Since 1994, thousands of Americans have remembered Dr. King by providing service to their communities.

This project provides approximately 190 homebound seniors and veterans identified by the New River Valley Agency on Aging, Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread and the Virginia Veteran and Family Support program with personal care items and basic household supplies.

Many of these seniors do not always have transportation to the store and during the winter months, many are housebound for even longer periods of time.

Volunteers from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and community members joined together to bag supplies at the Christiansburg Recreation Center on Jan. 26, and the supplies were delivered to everyone by the first week of February.

As a result, homebound seniors and veterans living in Montgomery County and the city of Radford received about $50 worth of supplies.

We want to express our appreciation to all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly moving supplies, sorting, bagging and delivering. Heartfelt thanks go out to Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins, Human Services Director Tonia Winn, Jolene Rawlings, Rich Rawlings, Regina Howard, Robbie Hall, Sharon Brown, Carol Trutt, Sarah Carter, Taska Bailey, Carol Cornish, Shirley Mullins, Brenda Arnold, Rosemary Jones, Shannon Hammons, Elizabeth Wray and Shannon Cook of the New River Valley Agency on Aging; Tammy Caldwell, Shawn Stump, Wil Oldham, Nick Yopp, Charlton McCoy and Dru Yopp of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation; Christiansburg Police Department; city of Radford Police Department; Blacksburg Police Department; Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; and the NRV Agency on Aging for their partnership and support of this project. We would also like to thank Rich and Jolene Rawlings, Robbie Hall and Bill Chrisman for helping with the delivery of bags.

These supplies have made a huge difference to our homebound seniors and Virginia Veteran and Family Support families! For more information, contact rsvp@montgomerycountyva.gov.

- Submitted by Mandy Hayes