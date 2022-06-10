RSVP recognizes volunteers

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Celebration on May 24 at Creed Fields Park in Elliston with approximately 50 attending.

Thank you to the following members of the RSVP Volunteer Celebration Committee for helping us plan this event: Tonia Winn, Jill Songer, Sharon Brown, Carol Trutt, Ellen Rorrer, Rosemary Jones and Carol Cornish.

Entertainment was provided by DJ Diane Thompson of Dynamic Sound.

In addition RSVP announces the 2022 Years of Service Awards. We would like to thank Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows for joining us in recognizing 41 volunteers who have reached these milestone years!

20 Years: Mary Linkous

15 Years: Dale Alvarez, Adelia Arrington, Patricia Ballard, Joyce Epperly, Deena Flinchum, Paula King, Joyce Light, Gayle Miller, Ernie Nichols, Diane Simmons, Brenda Spangler, Penny Sweet, Linda Vaught, Mary West

10 Years: David Armstrong, Merilyn Armstrong, William Baker, Nancy Brown, Betty Burress, Glenda Caldwell, Karen Frazier, Myra Lux, Dottie McKinnon, Donna Neumann, Jane Okeeffe, Thomas Patton, Peggy Rasnick, Tommy Susano, Jim Webster, Sandy Weeks

Five Years: Esther Brann, Robert Bratton, Mary Carper, Carol Highfield, Terri Lynn Howard, Jenny Lindsey, Janice McCree, Irene Peterson, Frank Soriano, Lisa Wolf

RSVP volunteers donate their time and talents for a wide variety of activities and programs. For more information, go to www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp.

- Submitted by Mandy Hayes