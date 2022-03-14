RSVP scholarship applications due April 15

April 15 is the cutoff date to apply for the annual scholarship awards given by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding students in the Montgomery County and Radford school systems who plan to pursue studies in a human services or human medical fields.

These are one-time scholarship awards, and are based on applicants’ current grade point average, letter of application and letters of reference.

For an application form and additional information, students should visit RSVP’s website at www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp, contact their school counselors, or contact RSVP at hayesaw@montgomerycountyva.gov.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on April 15 by mail or email to rsvp@montgomerycountyva.gov.

- Submitted by Mandy Hayes