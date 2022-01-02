Silver Santa program brightens holidays

The Silver Santa program is in its third year helping provide a brighter Christmas for seniors on low, fixed incomes at Warm Hearth Village.

Working in partnership with generous donors in our community, the foundation that operates the program has grown it each year, and provided wish-list items to 151 residents across the campus this year.

Silver Santa was initiated as a way to bring joy during the holidays with a friendly visit and basket full of items tailored to each resident’s needs and wishes.

Eighty-five donors assisted by purchasing wish-list items and one local business, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, took on as many as 42 residents. Employees from across the Village assembled at Karr Activity Center to load their sacks and deliver the items with a festive holiday spirit on Dec. 16.

- The Roanoke Times