 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Silver Santa program brightens holidays

  • 0

The Silver Santa program is in its third year helping provide a brighter Christmas for seniors on low, fixed incomes at Warm Hearth Village.

Working in partnership with generous donors in our community, the foundation that operates the program has grown it each year, and provided wish-list items to 151 residents across the campus this year.

Silver Santa was initiated as a way to bring joy during the holidays with a friendly visit and basket full of items tailored to each resident’s needs and wishes.

Eighty-five donors assisted by purchasing wish-list items and one local business, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, took on as many as 42 residents. Employees from across the Village assembled at Karr Activity Center to load their sacks and deliver the items with a festive holiday spirit on Dec. 16.

- The Roanoke Times

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michigan paid $8.5B in fraudulent pandemic jobless claims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent jobless benefits over a 19-month period during the coronavirus pandemic, far more than previously estimated, according to a report released Wednesday by the state's unemployment agency.

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

Given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions, it's natural to assume they can eat with us, too. However, some human food can be dangerous for dogs.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert