Speaker to bring message of climate hope to Blacksburg

Climate anxiety, “eco-grief” and despair are common maladies in contemporary society, and scholar Dr. Elin Kelsey is concerned about the impact of this on our ability to act with courage, creativity and energy to solve the existential problems facing us.

Her keynote address, to be delivered Friday, March 18, at 8 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center, is titled “Hope Matters: Why Overcoming Doom and Gloom is Essential to Achieving Climate Justice.”

Part of Communicating Science Week at Virginia Tech, the talk will provide audience members with examples of what Kelsey calls “evidence-based hope,” stories of ecosystem resilience, ocean conservation successes, species recovery, and communities coming together to effect positive change.

“Hope lies in the capacity of stories to transform,” Kelsey said.

The author of the 2021 book “Hope Matters: Why Changing the Way We Think is Critical to Solving the Environmental Crisis,” Kelsey is a leading spokesperson, scholar and educator in the area of evidence-based hope. Her work focuses on the reciprocal relationship between humans and the rest of nature, and she has a particular interest in the emotional implications of the narrative of environmental doom and gloom on children and adults.

“Doom and gloom” news stories about climate change and biodiversity loss may serve to get people’s attention, Kelsey acknowledges. But they can also result in paralyzing grief and anxiety, leaving people feeling helpless and powerless at a time when it is essential we all act.

With collaborators, Kelsey has created An Existential Toolkit for Climate Justice Educators, a collection of resources for educators working to help students develop emotional resiliency in the face of the climate crisis.

In her book “Hope Matters,” Kelsey provides many environmental success stories and explains that information about environmental problems can paralyze or motivate us. While fully acknowledging that our planet is struggling, she points out that it’s also true that change is afoot — and that we often don’t notice it.

Kelsey wants to help people learn to see the progress that is occurring and to feel hope for the future. “If we don’t think to look for change,” she explained, “we fail to see the shifts occurring all around us.” And when we don’t see those shifts and signs of progress, we sink into despair.

Feeling hope is not an acceptance of a bleak future, Kelsey says: “Hope is not complacent. It is a powerful political act.”

Passionate about bringing science-based stories of hope and multispecies resilience to the public, Kelsey has worked with the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Rachel Carson Center for Environment and Society and the Rockefeller Foundation. As an adjunct faculty member of the University of Victoria School of Environmental Studies, she is spearheading the development of a solutions-oriented paradigm for educating environmental scientists and social scientists.

Kelsey is also the author of several children’s picture books. On Saturday, March 19, the Blacksburg public library will be distributing a take-home packet of crafts and activities for kindergartners through second graders that explores Earth and the natural world through Kelsey’s book “You Are Stardust.” An in-person “You Are Stardust” storytime event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Meadowbrook Library, 267 Alleghany Spring Road, Shawsville.

Kelsey’s March 18 talk, hosted by the Center for Communicating Science as the keynote address for Communicating Science Week, is open to the public free of charge. Please check the Moss Arts Center website to learn about current masking, vaccination, and Covid-19 testing requirements.

- Submitted by Carrie Kroehler, associate director, Center for Communicating Science, Virginia Tech