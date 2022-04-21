 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stew sells out early for annual fundraiser

Volunteers stir the pot for the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg and Price’s Fork Elementary School Brunswick stew fundraiser on April 9. 

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg and staff and teachers at Price’s Fork Elementary School made and sold 610 quarts of Brunswick stew at the school on April 9. Organizers sold out on April 6 -- first time ever for early pre-order sellout. 

Kiwanis appreciates the support by school families and the Montgomery County, Price’s Fork and Blacksburg communities, as well as all of the promotion by newspapers, radio stations and various social media. This could not have happened without the support by stew master John Drew Clary and his crew of local volunteers, as well as students from Virginia Tech Circle K and Blacksburg High School Key Club, plus Scouts from BSA Troop 704. This is what makes Brunswick stew our Kiwanis Club Signature Project.

But we are not finished, as we move on to our June 4 Kiwanis golf tournament. Hope you will join us!

- Submitted by Jerry Jones 

