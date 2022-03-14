Storyboard project to be unveiled March 20

On Sunday, March 20, Christiansburg Institute and the Montgomery Museum of Art & History will unveil three history and educational wayside signs for the “Truth & Reconciliation Coalition: African American Memory & Storyboard Project” on the Town Square quadrant located in front of the Post Office at 2 E. Main St. in downtown Christiansburg.

The event will be from 3 to 4 p.m. A formal orientation with introductions from our event hosts will commence the ceremony. Jordin Harris, a senior at Christiansburg High School and student intern at Christiansburg Institute, will speak at 3:15 p.m. The unveiling will take place at 3:30 p.m., followed by a citizen’s address by Dr. N.L. Bishop at 3:35 p.m.

Christiansburg Mayor Michael Barber will also address the public and share a few words about this historic milestone achievement for all of the Montgomery County community during introductions.

Beginning in 2018, Christiansburg Institute and the Montgomery Museum of Art & History staff, board members and local community members began to organize and take action in order to preserve and increase awareness about the county’s deeply rich African American history and culture. The group set out to do this work by determining a set of shared values that would guide the project: truth-telling, honesty and reconciliation, specifically around challenging and contested histories where generational harm and racial trauma is ongoing and narratives are competing. The Town of Christiansburg granted approval of the project in July 2021.

The signs are themed “Community Life,” “Education” and “Slavery in Montgomery County.” The final installation is another vital step in the preservation and promotion of African American history and culture in Montgomery County, Virginia.

To register for this free community event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/african-american-storyboard-unveiling-ceremony-tickets-275928017127.

For more information, contact Casey Jenkins, executive director of the Montgomery Museum, at Director@montgomerymuseum.org.

- Submitted by Casey Jenkins