Sustainable Blacksburg hosting series of free garden tours

This summer, the nonprofit community organization Sustainable Blacksburg will host a series of free tours of sustainable gardens around town that feature native plants, wildlife-friendly plantings, edible landscaping and beauty. Tours will take place on the fourth Sunday of the month in the afternoon, June through September. Light refreshments will be served at these drop-in tours.

The two residential gardens featured Sunday, June 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. will showcase a delightful mix of native and non-native plants that nurture local birds, butterflies and other wildlife.

The Glaser garden at 901 Mason Drive is a habitat garden with abundant flowers and remarkable shrubbery that mimic the natural landscape. Pet owners will love the “catio,” where furry family members can enjoy the outdoors without threatening wildlife.

Rebekah Paulson’s garden at 913 Kentwood Drive in Fiddler’s Green is certified as a Monarch waystation and a National Wildlife Federation Wildlife Habitat. She has planted nearly 20 species of trees and shrubs and 55 native perennials on the 0.2-acre lot.

Future tours include:

July 24, 6 to 8 p.m. -- Arlean Lambert’s garden and Hale Community Garden at 215 Maywood St. highlights edible landscaping and vegetable gardening. Lambert enjoys figs, strawberries, kiwis, nuts, greens and other edibles -- including edible flowers -- at her north Blacksburg home.

Aug. 28, 2 to 5 p.m. -- Shadowlake Village, on Shadowlake Road, highlights its new native plant nursery, funded through a grant from Sustainable Blacksburg, and an ambitious invasive species removal program across its 33-acre co-housing community.

Sept. 25, 3 to 5 p.m. -- Barbara Griffiths, 2300 Capistrano St., enjoys tucking attractive edibles -- such as berries, herbs, fernlike asparagus and edible flowers -- into her flowerbeds. Former Radford University catering manager Griffiths can create a five-course meal, including wines, from the offerings of her yard.

All tours are in Blacksburg. Visitors are welcome to drop in anytime during the tour timeframe. Tours are rain or shine, but will be halted in the event of thunder or lightning.

To learn more about Sustainable Blacksburg, visit https://sustainableblacksburgva.org.

- Submitted by Sustainable Blacksburg