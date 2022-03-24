 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Take Back the Night event set for March 31

  • 0
mg vt night rally 033017 5 (copy) (copy)

Participants march through a residential portion of the Virginia Tech campus during a previous year's Take Back the Night Rally and March. The 2022 event is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. starting at the Henderson Lawn Outdoor Stage on College Avenue in downtown Blacksburg.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times File

The annual Take Back the Night Rally and March in Blacksburg will be held on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. The event coincides with this year's Clothesline Project on the Virginia Tech campus, and is one of the featured activities of Women's Month at the university. 

Participants will assemble between 6:30 and 7 p.m. at the Henderson Lawn Outdoor Stage on College Avenue in downtown Blacksburg. The rain location is the Graduate Life Center Auditorium at Virginia Tech. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a march through campus and downtown Blacksburg, returning to the Henderson Lawn Outdoor Stage for a closing celebration. The march route is accessible for individuals with mobility limitations.

The purpose of this rally and candlelight march is to bring our community together to protest gender-based violence and to promote awareness of attitudes, beliefs and behaviors that perpetuate this violence. United Feminist Movement, which organizes this event, encourages everyone to take action to change our society -- a society in which many have reason to fear being out alone, particularly at night.

People are also reading…

Take Back the Night events began in the 1970s and have been organized throughout the world. In our area, Take Back the Night marches have been held at Hollins University, Radford University and Roanoke College, as well as Virginia Tech.

People of all genders and ages are encouraged to march, either as individuals or as part of a group. Organizations are invited to bring signs or a group banner in support of Take Back the Night. Each participant is asked to wear a purple ribbon tied with a knot for every friend or family member who has been sexually assaulted, to show support for victims and to protest sexual violence against all people. Ribbons will be available at information tables at Take Back the Night.

Sponsoring organizations include Coalition for Justice, Division of Student Affairs, El Centro, Faculty Senate, Graduate School, Graduate and Professional Student Senate, Hokie Wellness, Latin Link, LGBTQ+ Caucus, LGBTQ+ Resource Center, Montgomery County NOW, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at Virginia Tech, Office of the Dean of Students, Sexual Assault and Violence Education by Students (SAVES), Sexual Violence Prevention Council, United Feminist Movement, VT Engage, Wesley (a United Methodist Campus Ministry), Women’s and Gender Studies Program, Women’s Center at Virginia Tech, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley and YMCA at Virginia Tech.

For more information, please contact Susan Anderson at 231-8041 or anderson@vt.edu

- Submitted by Susan Anderson

Just The Facts

Take Back the Night Rally and March

Thursday, March 31

7 p.m.

Henderson Lawn Outdoor Stage, College Avenue, Blacksburg

(Rain Location: Graduate Life Center Auditorium, Virginia Tech)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates: 20 babies from surrogate moms in bomb shelter

Live updates: 20 babies from surrogate moms in bomb shelter

KYIV, Ukraine -- In peacetime, Ukraine has a thriving surrogate industry, one of the few countries where foreigners can get Ukrainian women to carry their pregnancies. Now at least 20 of those babies are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter in Ukraine’s capital, waiting for parents to travel into the war zone to pick them up.

Cub Pack organizing in Blacksburg

Become a charter member of Cub Pack 158! All are welcome to attend a meeting Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2308 …

Watch Now: Related Video

The many ways your pharmacist can help you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert