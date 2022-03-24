Take Back the Night event set for March 31

The annual Take Back the Night Rally and March in Blacksburg will be held on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. The event coincides with this year's Clothesline Project on the Virginia Tech campus, and is one of the featured activities of Women's Month at the university.

Participants will assemble between 6:30 and 7 p.m. at the Henderson Lawn Outdoor Stage on College Avenue in downtown Blacksburg. The rain location is the Graduate Life Center Auditorium at Virginia Tech. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a march through campus and downtown Blacksburg, returning to the Henderson Lawn Outdoor Stage for a closing celebration. The march route is accessible for individuals with mobility limitations.

The purpose of this rally and candlelight march is to bring our community together to protest gender-based violence and to promote awareness of attitudes, beliefs and behaviors that perpetuate this violence. United Feminist Movement, which organizes this event, encourages everyone to take action to change our society -- a society in which many have reason to fear being out alone, particularly at night.

Take Back the Night events began in the 1970s and have been organized throughout the world. In our area, Take Back the Night marches have been held at Hollins University, Radford University and Roanoke College, as well as Virginia Tech.

People of all genders and ages are encouraged to march, either as individuals or as part of a group. Organizations are invited to bring signs or a group banner in support of Take Back the Night. Each participant is asked to wear a purple ribbon tied with a knot for every friend or family member who has been sexually assaulted, to show support for victims and to protest sexual violence against all people. Ribbons will be available at information tables at Take Back the Night.

Sponsoring organizations include Coalition for Justice, Division of Student Affairs, El Centro, Faculty Senate, Graduate School, Graduate and Professional Student Senate, Hokie Wellness, Latin Link, LGBTQ+ Caucus, LGBTQ+ Resource Center, Montgomery County NOW, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at Virginia Tech, Office of the Dean of Students, Sexual Assault and Violence Education by Students (SAVES), Sexual Violence Prevention Council, United Feminist Movement, VT Engage, Wesley (a United Methodist Campus Ministry), Women’s and Gender Studies Program, Women’s Center at Virginia Tech, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley and YMCA at Virginia Tech.

For more information, please contact Susan Anderson at 231-8041 or anderson@vt.edu.

- Submitted by Susan Anderson