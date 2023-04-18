New River Community College will hold a Cyber Day event on Saturday, April 29. The NRCC Computer Club is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to noon in room 127 at the college’s Christiansburg site, located in the Uptown Christiansburg mall.

Cyber Day is an event where anyone can bring their laptops, desktops, tablets and phones for a free tuneup and virus scan, and is a regular offering of the Computer Club, which focuses on the skills of repairing and creating computers for campus and community use. Dr. David Filer, NRCC information systems technology professor and club advisor, along with several students, will be on hand to work on the devices people bring to the event. Any Windows or Android device is welcome.