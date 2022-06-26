 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thorn Spring Ladies Member-Guest

Thorn Spring Ladies Member Guest Winners

The team of Paeton Phillippi (from left), Melissa Stump, Kit Davis and Sara Cole won the recent Thorn Spring Ladies Member-Guest Tournament.

 Courtesy Martha Thomas

The ladies of Thorn Spring Golf Course held their annual member-guest tournament on June 18. Each member invited three guests to form their team of four to take on the field of competitors. The match consisted of nine holes Captain’s Choice and nine holes of Best Ball.

The team of Melissa Stump (member), Paeton Phillippi (Wytheville), Sara Cole and Kit Davis (Hidden Valley) claimed the winner’s spot. Second place went to Gina Patton and Dee Dee Overstreet (members), Ann Mercer (Wytheville) and Trish Golding (Blue Ridge-Galax).

Thanks to the course crew and staff for pulling together and getting the course cleared after a big wind/rain event the night before. The ladies would also like to give special thanks to our sponsors: Hodge Insurance, Carilion Clinic, Headquarters Salon, Cherished Nails and Express Markets. We couldn’t have done it without you.

- Submitted by Martha Thomas

