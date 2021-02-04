Tonight's arsenal meeting time changed to 5:30 p.m.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant's Commander's Community Meeting, originially scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, has been moved to a new start time, according to an announcement issued earlier today.

The meeting will now take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Facebook Live.

Commander's Community Meetings are an opportunity to learn about RFAAP modernization and environmental projects. Environmental compliance and corrective actions will also be discussed. The meeting is open to the public.

To view the meeting, go to https://www.facebook.com/RadfordArmyAmmunitionPlant/.

For questions relating to the meeting, contact or visit the RFAAP website at https://www.jmc.army.mil/Radford/RadfordDefault.aspx then "Ask the Commander" in the lower left margin of the home page.

The Roanoke Times

