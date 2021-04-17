Trial and error led to a glorious garden on a challenging lot

“We love it here,” she said about their new hometown. “It’s a perfect fit for us.”

Unwin said they chose the house because it’s near hiking trails and had plenty of outdoor space. As a lifelong gardener, she also knew it would be a good spot for growing a variety of plants. “Roanoke is a fantastic place to garden,” she said.

The one thing Unwin didn’t figure on, she said, was that the lot had been filled and graded to create enough flat space to build the house on the ridge. As a result, the natural soil is compacted clay and rock. Parts of the lot are subject to erosion, and others to developing wet spots when it rains, she said.

“The soil was horrid,” she said. For the first two years, “I was almost distraught. It was a weedy, rock-hard, messy lot.” Unwin attributes the lush carpet of fescue that now covers it to planting good-quality seed.

Unwin is a Master Gardener, but much of her success has been due to trial and error, she said.

“It’s mostly error. I tend to just plop things in and see how they do.”