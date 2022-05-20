Virginia Tech Women’s Club announces 2022 scholarships

Demonstrating its commitment to empowering women, the Virginia Tech Women’s Club announced the recipients of the VTWC 2022 Scholarship Awards in April. The awardees received $1,800 each and came from a wide range of academic disciplines such as engineering, management, life sciences, biological sciences and wellness studies, environment studies and social sciences.

Affiliated with Virginia Tech University, the VTWC recognizes women students who are veterans and first-generation college-goers, besides having other regular achievements such as a good GPA, participation in extracurricular activities and volunteering. The application process begins in the fall of any given year and the scholarships are granted in the spring of the following year.

The keynote speaker, Kenny Brooks, women’s basketball coach at VT, underscored the values of the club: friendship, scholarship, education and service. Sharing the values taught by the strong women in his family, Brooks explained that he invests in a culture that values character over talent. His team broke records in 2021-2022, which includes producing the all-time high scorer in VT history.

The Virginia Tech Women’s Club extends a friendly hand to other community organizations in the area, including the NRV Women’s Resource Center, a shelter for victims of domestic violence that includes women, children and the elderly. It also supports and collaborates with the Community Foundation of the New River Valley whose mission is to invest in the local community through charitable giving, innovative programs and collaborations.

The VTWC was started 50 years ago to enable the spouses of VT faculty to find a community. Today its reach has expanded to include all women in the NRV area and it actively welcomes new members within its fold. The club collaborates with all women in the NRV area to strengthen community initiatives and to support one another.

To learn more about the club, or if interested in joining, visit https://www.virginiatechwomensclub.org/.

- Submitted by Bhuvana Narayanamurthy