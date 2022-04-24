Wonder Universe celebrates the importance of play

Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum served its annual Power of Play benefit luncheon at the German Club in Blacksburg April 14. The event is an opportunity for the nonprofit children’s museum to recognize its community partners and highlight recent accomplishments and set goals for the future. In the past year the museum welcomed 17,000 visitors to the venue.

Wonder Universe is designed to be a space that makes the power of wonder possible. Everything we do serves the goal of creating a space where every child can play, can explore, can ask “why” and learn the way that children learn best – through hands-on, child-led exploration and play. And in our region, we need to create and champion these spaces for wonder now more than ever.

Our museum is unique in our region as a place where families of all incomes, ages and geographic localities can mingle, meet and play together. We believe all families want to provide these kinds of wonder-filled experiences for their children, but there are some who need material support to access them. And we believe in making that possible.

This impact and mission to educate, amuse and inspire children through play-based learning is more important than ever. Creating a community where all children and families can play, grow and be safe together deserves our investment.

- Submitted by Shelby Koninckx