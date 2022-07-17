 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Y at Virginia Tech seeks vendors for Craft Fair in November

The YMCA at Virginia Tech invites area artisans to participate in their 53rd annual Craft Fair. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12, at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. Hours will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A wide variety of unique and original works are eligible to be exhibited, ranging from all kinds of traditional art and sculpture to such diverse categories as candles, furniture and musical instruments. A complete list is shown on the application. There are also specifications about works that cannot be accepted, such as kit-made items, mass-produced items, and so forth.

You can find the application form at https://vtymca.org/y-craft-fair-2022/. Complete guidelines are listed on the form.

Fees for booth rental range from $150 to $325. A $25 jury fee may also apply.

The purpose of the Craft Fair is to raise funds to support the mission of the Y at Virginia Tech, which includes community programs such as Meals on Main, after-school programs, the Y Toss sustainability initiative, the Thrift Store and more.

For more information, email events@vtymca.org.

— The Roanoke Times

