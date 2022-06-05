 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Y at VT announces winner of 50/50 raffle

Y at VT raffle winner Steve Herndon

Steve Herndon of Orange won the YMCA at Virginia Tech’s 50/50 raffle.

 Contributed photo

The YMCA at Virginia Tech brought back our annual 50/50 raffle this year after a hiatus for the past few years.

YMCA Board Treasurer Jim Lawrence tumbled the raffle tickets on May 17 before drawing the winning ticket, which belonged to Steve Herndon of Orange, who won $3,812.50!

Herndon was delighted to win and said, “It’s always a pleasure to support local missions. Your work is very important to the community.”

The raffle is a fun way to raise money for the Y’s various community-based service programs. 50/50 raffles have a wide appeal because it feels like everyone wins: The person with the winning ticket wins a prize and the YMCA at VT receives a matching amount of money.

Thanks to everyone who participated, helping the Y raise close to $4,000 for our community programs.

- Submitted by Laureen Blakemore

