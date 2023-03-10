The YMCA at Virginia Tech is holding a “Luck of the Irish” 50/50 Raffle now through March 17.

Only 2,000 tickets will be sold. That means participants have a 1 in 2,000 chance of winning up to $22,000.

Half of the proceeds (after expenses) go to the Y to support community outreach programs.

The raffle will be drawn on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at 7 p.m. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Tickets cost $25 each and are on sale until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Tickets can be purchased online at https://vtymca.org/50-50-raffle/. Ticket stubs will be mailed after purchase. A complete list of guidelines can be found on the ticketing page.

For more information, contact Laureen Blakemore at 540-961-9622 or engagement@vtymca.org.

