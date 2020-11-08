Light focuses 'Flight' theme at Moss

The outdoor installation “Illuminating Flight and Refuge” is being presented by the Moss Arts Center and the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT), and activates the Moss Arts Center’s 2020-21 season theme. This year, theatrical and musical projects, artists, and speakers address topics such as war survival, chosen and forced migration, and geography that disregards national and colonial borders. The outdoor project—projected on various exterior Moss Center surfaces—was created by teams of Virginia Tech faculty. There are more showings Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights this week, starting at 7 p.m.