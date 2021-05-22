Little Library with vibrant colors

Blue Ridge Literacy has joined Downtown Roanoke, Inc, for a Little Library book exchange project. Newspaper stands in the Market Square are being transformed into sharing boxes where anyone may take a book or share a book. Adult learners who participate in Blue Ridge Literacy's English for Speakers of Other Languages program and Citizenship Preparation classes will ensure the book box is in good shape and well-supplied. Blue Ridge Literacy part-time instructor and local artist Mark Davis painted animal characters on the newspaper stands on Market Square on Saturday. Davis will finish the work next Saturday.