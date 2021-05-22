Blue Ridge Literacy has joined Downtown Roanoke, Inc, for a Little Library book exchange project. Newspaper stands in the Market Square are being transformed into sharing boxes where anyone may take a book or share a book. Adult learners who participate in Blue Ridge Literacy's English for Speakers of Other Languages program and Citizenship Preparation classes will ensure the book box is in good shape and well-supplied. Blue Ridge Literacy part-time instructor and local artist Mark Davis painted animal characters on the newspaper stands on Market Square on Saturday. Davis will finish the work next Saturday.
Little Library with vibrant colors
